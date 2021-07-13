Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Andrew Haimerl (andrewnef)
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Taiwan
Published
on
July 14, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A woman sitting on a rock near the ocean in Taiwan.
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
taiwan
Nature Images
HD Ocean Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
andrew haimerl
globalization
depression
Sad Images
yehliu
outdoors
sea
shoreline
promontory
rock
human
People Images & Pictures
coast
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Vinyl and Covers
77 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
Cover Photos & Images
vinyl
record
Balance and Wellness
66 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
balance
wellness
Website Backgrounds
Fun with Fall (Thanksgiving, Autumn)
124 photos
· Curated by Christi Osterday
Thanksgiving Images
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers