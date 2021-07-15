Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Chethan NK
@chethan_kanakamurthy
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 15, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Butterfly Images
natural
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
honey bee
Bee Pictures & Images
invertebrate
monarch
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Free stock photos
Related collections
surf surf surf
64 photos
· Curated by Karolina Kolacz
surf
Beach Images & Pictures
sea
Background bright
132 photos
· Curated by Margarita Batysheva
bright
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
Wedding Inspiration 💍
179 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
Wedding Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
bride