Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Robin Sharma
@chaturbhuj
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
Published
on
April 12, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
ancient Indian design stamps
Related tags
jaipur
rajasthan
india
HD Grey Wallpapers
rug
plant
confectionery
Food Images & Pictures
sweets
produce
vegetable
grain
seed
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
India
84 photos
· Curated by Rebekah Robertson
india
jaipur
building
travel vibes
173 photos
· Curated by Angela Hamilton
vibe
Travel Images
plant
From India
115 photos
· Curated by José Carlos Radin Júnior
india
building
architecture