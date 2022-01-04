Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ayisha Khalid
@ayishaidi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
20d
ago
Apple, iPhone 12 Pro Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
blossom
Flower Images
daisies
daisy
anemone
asteraceae
petal
aster
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Photos for Parent Bloggers
241 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
parent
People Images & Pictures
child
Nomad
15 photos
· Curated by Gemma Evans
nomad
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Pastel & Pale
220 photos
· Curated by Luisa Azevedo
HD Pastel Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
sea