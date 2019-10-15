Go to Meritt Thomas's profile
Available for hire
Download free
road with no vehicle going on tunnel under white and blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
South Lake Tahoe, CA, USA
Published on ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Highway through a mountain tunnel in Emerald Bay.

Related collections

Roads
216 photos · Curated by Lisa Blair
road
highway
freeway
Ttunnel
54 photos · Curated by Vijay N Basawa
ttunnel
tunnel
corridor
IM-Safe-2021
18 photos · Curated by Karel Hoogteyling
im-safe-2021
tunnel
road
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking