Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sora Yamagake
@sorakn
Download free
Share
Info
Shinjuku, 東京都 日本
Published on
February 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
新宿一丁目交差点 / Intersection at Shinjuku 1-chome
Related collections
Points and Triangles
218 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
triangle
building
architecture
Roads
62 photos
· Curated by laze.life
road
outdoor
freeway
Us Humans
331 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
human
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Related tags
road
tarmac
asphalt
building
street
town
urban
HD City Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
shinjuku
HD Grey Wallpapers
東京都 日本
zebra crossing
office building
vehicle
Car Images & Pictures
transportation
automobile
metropolis
Free stock photos