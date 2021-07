View of the vast expanse of Tokyo city, with Mount Fuji seen on the Horizon. This photo taken from the Tokyo tower or Tokyo skytree. Tokyo Skytree is a broadcasting and observation tower in Sumida, Tokyo. It became the tallest structure in Japan in 2010 and reached its full height of 634 meters in March 2011, making it the tallest tower in the world, displacing the Canton Tower, and the second tallest structure in the world after the Burj Khalifa.