Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kirill Shavlo
@svl_photo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 1, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Old soviet large format camera.
Related tags
camera
large format
subject
White Backgrounds
kiev 88
HD Grey Wallpapers
electronics
HD Black Wallpapers
digital camera
strap
video camera
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Surf
128 photos
· Curated by Nadezda Viugina
surf
Sports Images
outdoor
Buildings and Towns
105 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
town
building
Cloud Pictures & Images
Rust & Dust
127 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
rust
Car Images & Pictures
old