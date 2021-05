Re-enactment of Roman cavalry at Maryport, Cumbria. We happened upon this event by chance when we were visiting the Senhouse Roman museum in North west Cumbria, whilst on holiday in the Lake District. The museum is amazing full of items from the Roman fort nearby. Strange how you can capture a moment in time in a photograph on the site of the fort, which now I don't remember in detail, but I do recall a fascinating day.