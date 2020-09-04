Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Elisa Stone
@ecjs
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 4, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
blossom
Flower Images
daisy
daisies
pollen
petal
asteraceae
Public domain images
Related collections
Shapes and Patterns
23 photos · Curated by Vic Yin
shape
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Atmospheric
284 photos · Curated by Greg Bird
atmospheric
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Children
54 photos · Curated by Anna
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures