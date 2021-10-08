Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anastasia Chistik
@anastasia_chistik
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Novosibirsk, Россия
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Strawberry tart
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
novosibirsk
россия
sweets
breakfast
food and drink
kitchen
tea cup
strawberries
HQ Background Images
cafe interior
cozy room
Fall Images & Pictures
plant
strawberry
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
dessert
cream
creme
dish
Public domain images
Related collections
Abstract
98 photos · Curated by Marsha Wilde
HD Abstract Wallpapers
HD Pattern Wallpapers
building
Autumn / Fall Tones
424 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
leafe
Collection #194: Unsplash
10 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Fall Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures