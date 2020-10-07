Go to David Vives's profile
Available for hire
Download free
gold lion statue on top of building
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Rockefeller Center, Rockefeller Plaza, Nueva York, EE. UU.
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D60
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Art deco
10 photos · Curated by hokusai sushi
art deco
architecture
building
Art Deco
3 photos · Curated by Bear Bear Wong
art deco
building
architecture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking