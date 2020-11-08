Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ísak Hejnesen
@isakhejnesen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 8, 2020
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Woman wearing a coat walking in the autumn woods with a basket
Related tags
coat
Women Images & Pictures
walking
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
basket
clothing
apparel
human
People Images & Pictures
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
Brown Backgrounds
land
Nature Images
outdoors
woodland
Public domain images
Related collections
Drone Captures
1,141 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
drone
outdoor
aerial view
Natural wonders
322 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Pugs
46 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
HD Pug Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
Dog Images & Pictures