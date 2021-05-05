Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Margaret Jaszowska
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 5, 2021
NIKON D800
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
basket
provance
vintage photographs
magazine
bread
chopping board
scissor
Blue Backgrounds
Vintage Backgrounds
old wood
morning routine
vintage photo
vintage photos
vintage photography
props
scissors
sawing
plant
wristwatch
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Holistic Health
548 photos
· Curated by Jessica Pantermuehl
holistic
Health Images
plant
Retro Pop
265 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
pop
HD Color Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
155 photos
· Curated by Katie Moum
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds