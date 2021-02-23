Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bruno Delfino
@bdelfino
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Provo, UT, USA
Published
on
February 23, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
provo
ut
usa
lds temple
temple
lds
moroni
Brown Backgrounds
architecture
spire
building
tower
steeple
church
plant
cathedral
outdoors
Tree Images & Pictures
abies
fir
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Temples
84 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
temple
architecture
building
Churches
22 photos
· Curated by Clara Cruz
church
building
architecture
The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints
25 photos
· Curated by Ezra Price
church
building
architecture