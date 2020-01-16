Free photo of Amsterdam city - a picture of tram-track reconstruction works and in the background traffic navigation; cyclists are getting navigated by the fences in the streets. All in the light and shadows of early Summer 2014. Urban photography of The Netherlands by Fons Heijnsbroek; Juin 2014. Dutch version: Foto Amsterdam - foto van wegwerkzaamheden in hartje Amsterdam op het Frederiksplein. Op het plein werden de tramrails vervangen, zodat de fietsers met weghekken werden omgeleid, zie in de achtergrond. Dat alles in het zonlicht van de vroege zomer. Foto, juni 2014, Amsterdam.