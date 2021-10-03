Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wendell Shinn
@insinuwendell
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
San Diego, CA, USA
Published
on
October 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
san diego
ca
usa
trupetbushes
humming bird
anna's
san diego california
wasp
hornet
andrena
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
insect
Bee Pictures & Images
plant
apidae
Flower Images
blossom
potted plant
vase
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #7: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
collection
outdoor
sunlight
Science
137 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
science
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Textures
189 photos
· Curated by Jeromy Logan
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers