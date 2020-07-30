Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marcel Strauß
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stuttgart, Deutschland
Published
on
July 30, 2020
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
stuttgart
deutschland
HD Sky Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
frame
leaves
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
tree trunk
abies
fir
pine
conifer
Free stock photos
Related collections
Street Photography
151 photos · Curated by Marcel Strauß
street photography
deutschland
stuttgart
Nature
196 photos · Curated by Marcel Strauß
Nature Images
plant
outdoor
frame
42 photos · Curated by Yunyoung Um
frame
wall
HD Windows Wallpapers