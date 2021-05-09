Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kendal, Cumbria, UK
Published
on
May 9, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
kendal
cumbria
uk
town centre
village
cobbles
Tree Images & Pictures
urban photography
south lakeland
lakes
lake district
castle
old building
road
human
People Images & Pictures
outdoors
HD Grey Wallpapers
dirt road
gravel
Public domain images
Related collections
Food
215 photos
· Curated by Joanna Kłosińska
Food Images & Pictures
Cake Images
sweet
Paint it Black
436 photos
· Curated by Isaiah Nathanael
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
Scenery
275 photos
· Curated by Jessie Russell
HD Scenery Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor