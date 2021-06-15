Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dorothea OLDANI
@dorographie
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lago di Cadagno, Quinto TI, Switzerland
Published
on
June 15, 2021
OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M1MarkIII
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Wonderful mountain lake in the Swiss Alps
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
lago di cadagno
quinto ti
switzerland
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
panoramic
mountain range
wilderness
slope
peak
rock
shoreline
HD Water Wallpapers
land
coast
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
locations
44 photos · Curated by rhiannon
location
france
outdoor
Backgrounds
60 photos · Curated by Josie Olesty
HQ Background Images
outdoor
landscape nature
Wonderful Wonders!
8 photos · Curated by Maketa Colbert
outdoor
usa
aby