Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Philae Temple, Aswan, Egypt
Related tags
temple
ruins
archaeologist
archeology
aswan
blue sky
carving
HD City Wallpapers
civilization
heritage
hieroglyphics
hieroglyphs
oasis
pharaoh
philae
sculpture
statue
Sun Images & Pictures
sunny
key of life
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #176: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Birds Images
Nature & Peace
154 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
outdoor
united state
HD Blue Wallpapers
Music
86 photos
· Curated by Alexey Topolyanskiy
Music Images & Pictures
hand
People Images & Pictures