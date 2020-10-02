Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Yogendra Singh
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
October 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
face
man
portrait
smile
HD Grey Wallpapers
old
indian
senior
asian
HD Computer Wallpapers
HD Laptop Wallpapers
traditional
male
mature
retired
business
one
grandfather
casual
Free stock photos
Related collections
AJ
44 photos
· Curated by ILS Studios
aj
human
People Images & Pictures
South Asia
189 photos
· Curated by The Alliance Canada
india
human
People Images & Pictures
Old People
272 photos
· Curated by Doug Vos
Old People Pictures
human
elderly