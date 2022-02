Make Peace is a hypothetical line of conceptual craft beers dedicated to Human tolerance. This project is a message of love and unity, a stretched-out hand to a global culture of tolerance, equality and anti-discrimination. Every day, each and every one of us can stand up against racial prejudice and intolerant attitudes. These cans have been designed by french creative agency Studio Blackthorns. This project is a part of its 366 Cans Challenge for the year 2020.