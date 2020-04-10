Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Agnieszka Kowalczyk
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Nuwara Eliya, Sri Lanka
Published
on
April 10, 2020
ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Tea Plantation
Related tags
sri lanka
nuwara eliya
tea
tea leaves
tea plantation
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
blossom
Flower Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
acanthaceae
Backgrounds
Related collections
website
46 photos
· Curated by rachel mcdonald
Website Backgrounds
tea
drink
Tea Photography: Cups, People, Cafe's, Foodies
106 photos
· Curated by Shisso Tea Company
People Images & Pictures
cafe
cup
Sri Lanka
14 photos
· Curated by Jialin Foo
sri lanka
outdoor
plant