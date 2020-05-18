Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yu Hosoi
@yu_salad
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 18, 2020
Canon, EOS Kiss X7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
lemon, fruit, yellow
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
citrus fruit
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
lemon
produce
grapefruit
Free stock photos
Related collections
MotherEarth
78 photos
· Curated by Melanie O'Leary
motherearth
Flower Images
rock
Landscape
1,217 photos
· Curated by Carlo Cardella
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Food
98 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant