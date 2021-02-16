Go to Kaity Nguyen's profile
Lăng Ông Bà Chiểu, Vũ Tùng, Phường 1, Bình Thạnh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Dedicated to Marshal Le Van Duyet (1763–1831), this shrine is also his burial place, alongside that of his wife. The marshal was a South Vietnamese general and viceroy who helped defeat the Tay Son Rebellion and reunify Vietnam. Among the items on display are a portrait of Le Van Duyet, personal effects including European-style crystal goblets, two life-size horse statues and a stuffed, mounted tiger. The temple is reached by heading north from Da Kao on Dinh Tien Hoang. Source: lonely planet

