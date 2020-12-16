Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
mali bou
@malibou
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 16, 2020
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
fig
Related collections
Textures
71 photos
· Curated by Allison Dupuis
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
M I N I M A L I S M
65 photos
· Curated by Anton Darius
HD White Wallpapers
minimal
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vinyl and Covers
77 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
Cover Photos & Images
vinyl
record