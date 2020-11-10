Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alexander Schimmeck
@alschim
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Zunil, Guatemala
Published
on
November 10, 2020
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M10
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Environmental Pollution
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
zunil
guatemala
Nature Images
depto de quetzaltenango
middle america
dump
heap
trash
discarded
container
evaporation
Birds Images
gtm
environment
plastic
recycling
industry
contamination
hazardous
ecology
Backgrounds
Related collections
Ep12
19 photos · Curated by Pesquisa Trupe
ep12
HD Grey Wallpapers
river
GARBAGE
28 photos · Curated by Chris Richmond
garbage
plastic
trash
Rubbish
10 photos · Curated by Nadine Banks
rubbish
HD Grey Wallpapers
garbage