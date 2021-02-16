Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Just Jack
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 16, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
barbed wire
HD Grey Wallpapers
focus
shallow
spikes
point
b&w
depth
aperture
Metal Backgrounds
fencing
fence
electric fence
harsh
lens
aged
film
camera
wire
Free stock photos
Related collections
The Floral Collection
251 photos
· Curated by Alison Costa
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Buildings and Towns
105 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
town
building
Cloud Pictures & Images
Evening
26 photos
· Curated by Bhavir Shah
evening
Sports Images
human