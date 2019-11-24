Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kadir Celep
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Berlin, Germany
Published on
November 24, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Plattenbau
Related collections
Music
87 photos
· Curated by Modo Studio
Music Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Musician Pictures
All the Colour
224 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
colour
Flower Images
plant
[Beach Vibes]
62 photos
· Curated by Arielle Jagow
Beach Images & Pictures
outdoor
sea
Related tags
HD City Wallpapers
town
building
high rise
urban
apartment building
housing
condo
berlin
germany
HD Blue Wallpapers
architecture
ddr
eastern europe
east berlin
plattenbau
soviet
office building
Free images