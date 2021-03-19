Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Bannon Morrissy
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Nova Scotia, Canada
Published on
March 19, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Old Blacksmith studio nestled away on a quiet, country road! :)
Related collections
Impetus
31 photos
· Curated by Tyler Delgado
impetu
outdoor
rock
Traveling
363 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
traveling
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Shapes and Patterns
24 photos
· Curated by Vic Yin
shape
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Related tags
shelf
nova scotia
canada
building
Brown Backgrounds
tin
barn
tools
stairs
old
lamp
steel
blacksmith
country
work
grit
iron
forged
can
factory
Free images