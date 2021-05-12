Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kevin Schmid
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Zürich, Schweiz
Published
on
May 12, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
zürich
schweiz
cup
Coffee Images
coffeemachine
milk
break
machine
coffeeshop
shop
latteart
Steam Backgrounds
mug
People Images & Pictures
human
coffee cup
espresso
beverage
drink
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Bulbs
124 photos · Curated by FORQY WordPress Themes
bulb
Light Backgrounds
lightbulb
Retro Pop
299 photos · Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
pop
HD Color Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
Luxury Coast
75 photos · Curated by Laguna Beach Realtor
coast
Beach Images & Pictures
outdoor