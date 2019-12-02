Go to Mathieu Stern's profile
Available for hire
Download free
woman wearing white dress reading book
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Paris, France
Published on ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the Unsplash License

woman reading a book

Related collections

Figures
115 photos · Curated by Marie-Andrée Farley
figure
human
female
Unsplash Damsel
5,272 photos · Curated by Chandan Chaurasia
Women Images & Pictures
human
female
Photoshoot
2 photos · Curated by Ana Aldaz
photoshoot
apparel
clothing
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking