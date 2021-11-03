Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Piero Nigro
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Salzburg, Austria
Published
on
November 3, 2021
Canon, EOS 77D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Passage in Hohensalzburg Fortress
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
salzburg
austria
durchgang
passaggio
door
tor
passage
shadow
lightandshadow
fortress
passageway
tür
building
architecture
arched
arch
dungeon
bunker
gate
Free pictures
Related collections
Tech
169 photos · Curated by Diego Naves
tech
technology
HD Grey Wallpapers
CLOSE TO YOU / LOVE THE ONE YOU’RE WITH
396 photos · Curated by Susan H.
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
human
Collection #103: Moment
10 photos · Curated by Moment
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images