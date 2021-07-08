Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Anca Gabriela Zosin
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Copenhagen, Denmark
Published
2 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Flower of the sun
Related tags
copenhagen
denmark
Sunflower Images & Pictures
Nature Images
fine art
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
blossom
acanthaceae
daisy
daisies
asteraceae
Free pictures
Related collections
Coffee
69 photos
· Curated by Stef Díaz
Coffee Images
drink
cup
Hands on
200 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
hand
People Images & Pictures
finger
People
132 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
People Images & Pictures
man
outdoor