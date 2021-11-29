Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Katelyn Greer
@katelyn_g
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Panasonic, DMC-G7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Out in the garden again, but this time going for the roses :)
Related tags
Rose Images
garden
gardening
Rose Images
leaves
HD Green Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
dew
water droplets
waterdroplets on flowers
water droplets on rose
water droplets on leaves
nature photography
photography
rose photo
dark red rose
Desktop Backgrounds
HD Desktop Wallpapers
bloom
Free pictures
Related collections
The Classics
66 photos
· Curated by Marce
classic
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
Collection #78: Dale Partridge
9 photos
· Curated by Dale Partridge
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Instrumental
349 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
instrumental
Music Images & Pictures
guitar