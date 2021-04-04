Go to Mahdi Bafande's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS 800D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Face : Navid Sohrabi Photo by Mahdi Bafande

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Grey Wallpapers
clothing
coat
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
tie
accessory
accessories
overcoat
bag
shoe
footwear
suit
briefcase
female
plant
jacket
blazer
Tree Images & Pictures
Free pictures

Related collections

MEN
33 photos · Curated by Nikki
man
human
clothing
Portraits (10)
1,102 photos · Curated by Anastasia Lipatova
portrait
human
Women Images & Pictures
People
4,659 photos · Curated by Denise Petrey
People Images & Pictures
human
man
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking