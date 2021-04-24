Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tim Mossholder
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Atascadero City Hall, Palma Avenue, Atascadero, CA, USA
Published on
April 24, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Old Stairs
Related collections
bg
441 photos
· Curated by Ebba Amnehagen
bg
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Texture
69 photos
· Curated by Kitty Doesstuff
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
Patina | Textures
579 photos
· Curated by Jen Theodore
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
Related tags
concrete
stairs
HD Grey Wallpapers
wall
Texture Backgrounds
floor
atascadero city hall
palma avenue
atascadero
ca
usa
steps
cement
concrete
Texture Backgrounds
Grunge Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
stained
mold
Public domain images