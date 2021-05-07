Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Megan Allen
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 7, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
homemade scones
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
baking
homemade
scones
food layout
food photography styling
bread
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
cutlery
spoon
dish
meal
pastry
bowl
plant
Free images
Related collections
Collection #60: Creative Commons
6 photos
· Curated by Creative Commons
Cloud Pictures & Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Foodish
237 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
foodish
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
cafe
162 photos
· Curated by GABI LI
cafe
Coffee Images
coffee shop