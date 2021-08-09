Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mika
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 9, 2021
RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD., RICOH GR III
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A statue of a man
Related tags
sculpture
statue
man
face
Best Stone Pictures & Images
HD Marble Wallpapers
antique
HD Purple Wallpapers
head
HD Art Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
figurine
Backgrounds
Related collections
My Picks for iPhone Wallpapers
184 photos
· Curated by Divyansh Sharma
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Green Wallpapers
Busty Busts
119 photos
· Curated by Phil Jones
bust
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
Photos to Use
31 photos
· Curated by Janessa Poole
human
electronic
HD Computer Wallpapers