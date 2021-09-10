Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Christian Lucas
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 10, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7SM3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
clothing
apparel
sweatshirt
sweater
People Images & Pictures
human
face
hood
sleeve
hoodie
portrait
photography
photo
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #5: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
outdoor
People
130 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
People Images & Pictures
man
outdoor
Collection #171: FiftyThree
9 photos
· Curated by FiftyThree
outdoor
plant
HD Wallpapers