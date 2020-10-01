Go to Philip Myrtorp's profile
3 men in black and red long sleeve shirt standing beside red wall
Ducati Factory Store, Via Antonio Cavalieri Ducati, Bologna, Metropolitan City of Bologna, Italy
Ducati factory employees on a break outside.

