Go to Amber Lin's profile
@160cm
Download free
woman in white floral lace long sleeve shirt holding bouquet of flowers
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Taiwan
Published on FUJIFILM, X-T3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Asian bride #whitedress #flower #wedding #asian

Related collections

Plant life
541 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
Life Images & Photos
plant
Flower Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking