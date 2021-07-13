Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Towfiqu barbhuiya
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 13, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T4
Free to use under the Unsplash License
injured painful hand with bandage and medical pills on hand
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
hand
inflamed
injured
injury
joint
part
rheumatic
rheumatoid
sore
touch
traumata
fracture
illness
pills
arthrosis
chronic
medicine
damage
medical
Free pictures
Related collections
Pain Relief (Schmerzlinderung)
50 photos
· Curated by R. Jeismann
pain
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cannabis
108 photos
· Curated by Constance Li
cannabi
plant
marijuana
Week 1 | Social Justice
19 photos
· Curated by Nick S
justice
hand
human