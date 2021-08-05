Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Evgeny Daubel
@mortuus
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Leaves after rain.
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
rain
Nature Images
leaves
droplet
droplets
evening
vine
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
veins
photography
photo
Free stock photos
Related collections
Abstract Nature
16 photos
· Curated by Thirumurugan Somasundaram
HD Abstract Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Collection #59: Mikael Cho
8 photos
· Curated by Mikael Cho
Animals Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Home Decor + Design
173 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
HD Design Wallpapers
decor
home