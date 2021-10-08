Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bernd Dittrich
@hdbernd
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Animals
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
aster
plant
Flower Images
blossom
honey bee
insect
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
Bee Pictures & Images
apidae
asteraceae
bumblebee
pollen
daisy
daisies
Backgrounds
Related collections
School
40 photos · Curated by Michele Yamin
school
education
Website Backgrounds
Music
87 photos · Curated by Modo Studio
Music Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Musician Pictures
election day
14 photos · Curated by Erin Butterfield
day
united state
Flag Images & Pictures