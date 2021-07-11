Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aziz Nasir
@19red
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Indianapolis, Indianapolis, United States
Published
on
July 11, 2021
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Statute on Monument Circle
Related tags
indianapolis
united states
downtown
HD City Wallpapers
urban
building
town
People Images & Pictures
human
office building
architecture
metropolis
neighborhood
monument
high rise
apartment building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
FIELD WORK
87 photos
· Curated by Terris Kremer
outdoor
boot
shoe
Top Down
76 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
top
outdoor
aerial view
Collection #137: Over
7 photos
· Curated by Over
People Images & Pictures
hand
HD Grey Wallpapers