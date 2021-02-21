Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kind and Curious
@kindandcurious
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 21, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
OK Vinyl parking meter.
Related tags
parking meter
vinyl
label
text
HD Grey Wallpapers
sticker
vehicle
Car Images & Pictures
transportation
automobile
parking lot
parking
outdoors
Nature Images
Public domain images
Related collections
Human-made
56 photos
· Curated by Mary Pat Campbell
human-made
building
architecture
PATTERNS
52 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
City Life
45 photos
· Curated by Mike Tannenbaum
Life Images & Photos
HD City Wallpapers
building