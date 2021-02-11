Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Benoit Debaix
@benoit1974
Download free
Share
Info
Venice, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Published on
February 11, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Collection #28: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Office Life
43 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
office
workspace
work
Collection #120: The Creators Project
10 photos
· Curated by The Creators Project
HD Wallpapers
Sports Images
HQ Background Images
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
interior design
indoors
town
building
HD City Wallpapers
urban
road
street
HD Brick Wallpapers
venice
los angeles
ca
usa
architecture
housing
condo
door
HD Grey Wallpapers
Creative Commons images