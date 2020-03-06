Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Patrick Hendry
@worldsbetweenlines
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Animals
Share
Info
Published
on
March 6, 2020
Canon, EOS 5DS
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
Bear Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
bison
buffalo
Free images
Related collections
John Muir
850 photos
· Curated by Jorden Collins
outdoor
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Animals
613 photos
· Curated by Courtney P
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
HD Wallpapers
Buffaloes
67 photos
· Curated by Rachel Irika
buffalo
bison
Animals Images & Pictures